After the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes got crushed by a 27-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 14, journeyman receiver Kadarius Toney went viral again. However, it wasn't for something positive, which has become a growing theme for Toney. Instead, Toney went viral this week for his impact in Sunday's matchup, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell on X.

“Kadarius Toney played two snaps in the fourth quarter, both on special teams: A fair catch and flagged for taunting down multiple scores; and a muffed punt and Steelers recover,” Barnell wrote.

The muffed punt would ultimately lose the Browns this game as the Steelers chewed the remaining time on the clock.

With their 10th loss of the season, the Browns won't make it to the playoffs for back-to-back seasons. Head coach Kevin Stefanski led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023, but he won't make it two seasons in a row following a 3-10 record after their first 13 games in 2024.

While the team saw a resurgence under backup quarterback Jameis Winston, Toney's two plays in this game undoubtedly played a factor in their loss.

Browns WR Kadarius Toney goes viral for mistakes vs. Steelers

After coming into the league as a first-round pick to the New York Giants, Toney's NFL career has been a slippery slope.

Toney was with the Giants for 12 games, totaling just 41 receptions and 420 yards. Then, the Kansas City Chiefs traded for Toney midway through his second season with the Giants. Once paired with Patrick Mahomes, Toney saw a bit more productivity.

Toney would spend the rest of 2022 and 2023 with the Chiefs, ending his time in Kansas City with 41 receptions, 340 yards, three touchdowns, and two Super Bowl rings.

And while he left the Chiefs a two-time Super Bowl champion, it wasn't before being turned into a meme multiple times due to silly mistakes and poor play on the field.

Once the Chiefs released Toney on Aug. 27, 2024, the Browns picked him up, moving him between the practice squad and active roster a few times.

Following his performance in Week 14 against the Steelers, his two viral moments could cause his agent to make some calls around the league to receiver-needy teams.