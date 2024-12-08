Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is paying tribute to the late college basketball coach Jim Valvano. Wilson wore cleats Sunday with the image of Valvano on them.

The cleats were decorated as part of an NFL initiative called My Cause My Cleats. NFL players are wearing cleats with images and messages on them, to advocate for various causes.

Wilson chose to honor Valvano, by supporting the V Foundation with his cleats. The foundation is dedicated to cancer research, as Valvano died from cancer in 1993. The Steelers quarterback is on the board of the V Foundation.

Wilson also chose to advocate for the Why Not You Foundation. The foundation is actually founded by the Steelers quarterback. Why Not You does work for children's education and health, as well as fighting poverty.

Several other Steelers players participated in the My Cause My Cleats initiative. This includes TJ Watt, who supported UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Wilson is a frequent visitor to the hospital to spend time with children, per ESPN.

Wilson wore the cleats before the Steelers faced off against the Cleveland Browns Sunday. Pittsburgh defeated Cleveland 27-14, to improve to 10-3 on the season.

Steelers looking to make waves in the AFC this year

Pittsburgh made easy work of the Browns on Sunday, to earn their 10th win of the year. The Steelers seem to be rolling this season, as both Wilson and Justin Fields have started at quarterback. Both players joined the Steelers before the 2024 season.

It seems like it was good for the team to find the new quarterbacks last offseason. Pittsburgh is leading the AFC North division, with its 10 win record. Baltimore is next in the division with an 8-5 record. Pittsburgh has two wins a row, after defeating the Browns on Sunday.

Wilson seemed moved by the My Cause My Cleats efforts. He had an inspired performance against the Browns, including throwing for two touchdowns. Wilson finished the contest with 158 passing yards, and no interceptions. He's thrown five touchdown passes in the last two games.

This season, Wilson has 1,626 passing yards for the Steelers. He's thrown just three interceptions and completed about 66 percent of his throws. It's been a remarkable turnaround for the veteran, who seemed unwanted by the Denver Broncos in 2023. Wilson has played in the NFL since 2012, and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers next play the Philadelphia Eagles on December 15.