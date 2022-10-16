Kevin Stefanski announces Browns’ QB plans after Jacoby Brissett lays an egg vs. Patriots

The Cleveland Browns were out-dueled by the New England Patriots on Sunday as Jacoby Brissett was humbled by his former team. Brissett struggled to get much of anything going on offense in Week 6. After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the team’s quarterback situation going forward, indicating that there would be no changes made under center in Cleveland just yet. Via Scott Petrak, Stefanski indicated that the job was still Brissett’s, for now.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he won’t change QBs. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 16, 2022

Of course, there will almost certainly be a quarterback change coming down the line for the Browns once Deshaun Watson gets back from his 11-game suspension. Watson will first be eligible to return from his suspension in Week 13, but until then, it seems the Browns are ready to continue trotting Brissett out there.

On Sunday in the Week 6 loss vs. the Patriots, Brissett completed 21-of-45 pass attempts (46.7 percent) for 266 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He was picked off on just his second pass attempt of the game, setting the tone for New England’s 38-15 win.

If the Browns were to make a change at quarterback, it would almost certainly entail naming Josh Dobbs as the starter over Brissett. That’s not a move that would likely inspire much confidence within the organization, so it’s not shocking to see Stefanski wants to stick with Brissett until Watson is cleared to return.

The Browns are slated for a tough matchup on the road against the rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, and as Kevin Stefanski indicated, it should be Jacoby Brissett under center come kickoff. Barring any major changes to the Browns’ plans, Brissett figures to be the man for at least a few more weeks.