Jacoby Brissett’s costly INT vs Chargers draws confident take from Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns fell to 2-3 on the season after a heartbreaking 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Unfortunately, quarterback Jacoby Brissett was to blame as he threw a costly interception late in the contest.

Despite all of his picks happening in the last three minutes of the fourth quarter so far, head coach Kevin Stefanski still has the utmost confidence in his signal-caller, who is holding it down until Deshaun Watson returns in Week 13.

Via Ben Axelrod:

“Kevin Stefanski on Jacoby Brissett fourth quarter INT: “I have a lot of faith in Jacoby. He’s playing well. That was a bad play.”

Brissett also beat himself after the defeat, via Cleveland.com:

“We talk about this all of the time,” Brissett said Sunday. “It’s just bad decisions late and late throughout the play, and just making good decisions. That was a poor decision by myself. Yes, I saw Amari (Cooper) coming. I know I’m better than that, and I just made a bad decision.”

There is no question Brissett must make better decisions late in games. The worst part is Amari Cooper was wide open. Nonetheless, he still completed 20 of 34 passes for 230 yards versus LA. With quite awhile until Watson is actually allowed to return, Brissett needs to step up and keep this team afloat.

On the year, Jacoby Brissett has completed 64% of his throws for 1,060 yards and five touchdowns. The QB’s next chance to redeem himself will be next Sunday when Cleveland faces the New England Patriots at home.