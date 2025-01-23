Roughly three weeks after firing Ken Dorsey, the Cleveland Browns officially announced Tommy Rees would be promoted to become the new offensive coordinator. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski will retain control of the Browns' offense by holding onto play-calling duties.

At the team's official press conference, Stefanski told reporters that he will maintain control of the offense but may “change his mind” at any point before or during the 2025 season.

“As far as play calling, because I know you guys are going to ask, I'm going to call plays, and I reserve the right to change my mind,” Stefanski said, via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.

Stefanski previously called plays for the first seven weeks of 2024 before handing the job over to Dorsey, hoping to provide a spark to the offense. He also called the plays for the first four years of his tenure as head coach of the Browns. Stefanski was hired by Cleveland after a successful one-year stint as the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator in 2019.

With Rees, 32, now succeeding Dorsey, Stefanski will regain control of the Browns' offensive play-calling. In two of the four seasons in which Stefanski called the plays, he earned the AP Coach of the Year award at the end of the season.

Browns OC Tommy Rees' career journey

In 2024, Rees served as the Browns' tight ends coach and passing game specialist. He spent 2023 as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabam after working the previous six seasons at Notre Dame.

Rees began coaching in 2015 as a graduate assistant at Northwestern. The following year, he was an offensive assistant with the San Diego Chargers, now known as the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2017, he returned to college football and became the quarterbacks coach at his alma mater.

Prior to his coaching career, Rees rose to prominence with a memorable four-year career with the Irish. After becoming the team's starting quarterback as a freshman, the rest of his career was an emotional roller coaster ride as he continuously fought for his job with Everett Golson and Andrew Hendrix. Regardless, Rees left South Bend as Notre Dame's third all-time leader in passing yards.

Rees spent his entire collegiate career under Brian Kelly, with whom he would later work. After graduating in 2013, he briefly pursued the NFL before quickly transitioning to coaching. Throughout his career, Rees has worked on developing quarterbacks Jalen Milroe, Ian Book and Jack Coan. He coached Book to surpass him in the Notre Dame record books.