When the Cleveland Browns take the field one final time this season for a Week 18 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, very little is on the line.

Likely starting either Dorien Thompson-Robinson or Bailey Zappe under center as Jameis Winston continues to deal with a shoulder injury, the Browns are hoping like heck to hold onto the number two spot in the 2025 NFL draft, which should be easy, considering the Ravens still have something to play for in their feud with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the top seed in the AFC North.

But for a player like Rodney McLeod, this game means everything, as it will mark his final time suiting up for an NFL game.

That's right, after initially making the then-St. Louis Rams as a UDFA out of Virginia, McLeod has played in the NFL for 13 years, but at 34, his career is at an end, with the long-time safety looking to transition into the next stage of his life.

Asked how it feels to see the veteran safety say goodbye after preparing for one final NFL game, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he was proud to take the field with McLeod one final time, as he's a massive fan of the man both on and off of the field.

“Well, whatever I say, he's going to hear because he's sitting about 10 feet away from me. You owe me, Rod,” McLeod told reporters. “He's a pros pro. He's a joy to coach. He brings it every single day. He's a tremendous leader. And all the superlatives that I say about him as a football player, he's a better person. He's a new dad, so if he looks tired, that's what that is. But great person. Has played great for us. So, I'm a big Rod McLeod fan.”

Initially signed because of his relationship with Jim Schwartz from their time together in Philadelphia, McLeod hasn't been a certified force for the Browns or even a full-time starter, instead splitting his time in defensive sub-packages and spot-up start duty. While the Browns will be able to replace that production in either the draft or free agency, replacing McLeod in the locker room will be much trickier.

Rodney McLeod reflects on his final week with the Browns

Discussing his final week of preparation with the team heading into Week 18, McLeod broke down the experience with the Browns' website, noting that he is excited about playing the game he loves one final time.

“I'm just staying present, just living in the moment, to be honest,” McLeod told the Browns website. Taking things one day at a time and really just cherishing every single day that I have left. It's hard for me to look ahead, but just looking forward to preparing for one last week with my guys in order to walk away with a victory.” Asked what advice he'd give his teammates after this experience, McLeod laid it out simply: embrace the day. “Always be ready for your moment and seize moments that are presented to you. I think I am a perfect example of that, coming in undrafted and not necessarily knowing if tomorrow existed for me,” McLeod noted. “Just putting it all on the line and when presented with a moment for me to showcase my abilities and show my work, I took full advantage of that.”

Could McLeod end up suiting up for the Browns – or another team – in 2025? Sure, anything's possible, but if this is his final game, at least he's approaching it with the correct mindset, as very few players get that opportunity.