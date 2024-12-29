The Cleveland Browns face a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, but they will have to do so without quarterback Jameis Winston playing a significant role. Winston, who is dealing with a lingering right shoulder injury, is expected to be inactive and serve as the team’s emergency third quarterback on Sunday.

“Browns QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) is expected to be inactive and act as the third (emergency) QB, source said. He's listed as questionable,” Rapoport shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Winston has been nursing a shoulder injury since last week, which already sidelined him for the Browns’ previous game against the Bengals. In that contest, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start, with Bailey Zappe serving as the backup. The same arrangement appears likely for this week’s critical game against the Dolphins.

Thompson-Robinson has been named the starter for Week 17, regardless of Winston’s status, but having the veteran quarterback reduced to an emergency role puts additional pressure on the Browns’ offense. Zappe is expected to fill the backup role once again, leaving Winston in street clothes unless the Browns face a dire situation requiring a third quarterback.

Browns will have to start another QB on Sunday

Winston’s 2024 season has been riddled with inconsistency and injuries, although he's been one of the only positive aspects of his team. In his most recent outing, he completed 16-of-25 passes for 146 yards but threw three costly interceptions and failed to record a touchdown.

On the year, Winston has amassed 2,121 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 61.1% of his passes. While he’s had moments of brilliance, his turnover-prone tendencies have hampered Cleveland’s ability to sustain offensive momentum.

Adding to the frustration for Browns fans is Winston’s limited production on the ground. With just 83 rushing yards and one touchdown on 25 attempts, he has not provided the dynamic dual-threat capability Cleveland hoped for when they brought him in.

Sunday’s game carries high stakes for a Browns team teetering on the edge of playoff contention. The absence of a fully healthy Winston is a setback, but it also underscores the need for Cleveland’s younger players to step up. As the Browns navigate a season filled with challenges, all eyes will be on Thompson-Robinson and Zappe.