The Cleveland Browns fanbase has not taken well to the DeShaun Watson era and has been pleading for it to be over nearly the entire time. Kevin Stefanski, however, has no intention of making that happen.

On the heels of another loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, Stefanski was asked if Watson would remain the Browns' starting quarterback. The head coach replied with a simple “yes” and gave no further comment on the matter, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

The Browns were not run out of the building in the loss but the offense put forth another uninspiring performance with Watson again struggling. The signal caller threw for just 168 yards with no touchdowns, marking the sixth occasion in as many games in 2024 that he has failed to reach 200.

Through his first six games of the year, Watson's numbers are on par with what he has managed the past two seasons in Cleveland. Since being traded from the Houston Texans, Watson has played in exactly six games in each of the past three years for the Browns and has never exceeded 1,115 passing yards or seven touchdowns in a single season.

Since signing a five-year, $230 million extension with the team in 2022, Watson has two years remaining on his current contract after 2024. He is set to be a free agent in 2027.

Browns drop to 1-5 with loss to Eagles

The Browns were not expected to beat the Eagles on the road in Week 6 but the game was well within reach for the team as an upset victory would undoubtedly be monumental for the franchise. Instead, Cleveland allowed Philadelphia to hold onto a four-point win while never truly threatening much offensively.

After running back Jerome Ford exited the game early with a hamstring injury, the Browns had almost nothing on offense. Backup Pierre Strong Jr. only added 43 yards on the ground to lead the team with Amari Cooper's mere 42 receiving yards topping them through the air.

Cleveland's only score of the day came on a blocked field goal from Myles Garrett that was returned by safety Rodney McLeod Jr. for a 50-yard score. The play resulted in McLeod's second touchdown in three weeks as the Browns' offense has now produced just one touchdown in its last two games.

The Eagles did not do much more offensively but were bolstered by a few big plays from Jalen Hurts to AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Brown led the team with 116 receiving yards in his return from injury.