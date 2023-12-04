Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns turned to Joe Flacco in Week 13, but the coach wasn't prepared to commit to the vet for another week.

The Cleveland Browns dropped their second straight game on Sunday, losing 36-19 to the Los Angeles Rams. After the defeat, head coach Kevin Stefanski offered his opinion on how quarterback Joe Flacco played in his first start for the Browns, but stopped short of declaring Flacco the team's starter for next week.

“He saw it well, made good decisions. Got us into the correct plays and all those type of things, so operated well. Did what we expected him to do,” was Stefanski's assessment, courtesy of The Chronicle-Telegram's Scott Petrak.

Flacco was signed to Cleveland's practice squad on November 20. He was forced into action this week as Dorian Thompson-Robinson deals with the effects of a concussion he suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos. Flacco became the fourth QB to start a game for the Browns this season, joining Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, and Thompson-Robinson.

The veteran finished his day 23-of-44 passing for 254 yards. He tossed two touchdowns to one interception, and took two sacks. His interception came with the Browns trailing 20-19 in the fourth quarter. A 42-yard return by John Johnson III set up the Rams for a three-yard TD pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp.

The 19 points the Browns scored stand as their best output in three weeks. In back-to-back starts by Thompson-Robinson, Stefanski's squad managed just 13 points in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and 12 points in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

Flacco's 254 passing yards were also the second-most by a Browns QB this season. His output Sunday trailed only Watson's 289-yard day in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.