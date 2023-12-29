Kevin Stefanski's latest feat with the Browns put him in the company of Marty Schottenheimer.

The Cleveland Browns picked up a dominant 37-20 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football to open Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season, and in the process, they clinched a spot in the playoffs. Their success this season has been due in large part to some fantastic coaching from Kevin Stefanski, and his latest accomplishment hasn't been seen since the days of Marty Schottenheimer.

Stefanski has enjoyed some success during his time with the Browns, particularly early on when he immediately won Coach of the Year in 2020. The ensuing two seasons were rather rocky, though, and his job security became a hot topic of discussion, but that has faded away thanks to a strong 2023 campaign. With another playoff berth in the books, Stefanski joins Schottenheimer as the first Browns head coach to lead the team to multiple playoff appearances during their stint in charge.

Kevin Stefanski now has become the first Browns head coach to lead the team to multiple playoff berths since Marty Schottenheimer, who led them to four straight postseason appearances from 1985-88. pic.twitter.com/cxdcWY7TyX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2023

The Browns have had their fair share of struggles in recent seasons, and that has resulted in them hiring and firing head coaches at a very high rate. Heck, for a point in time, it didn't seem like Stefanski would stick around long enough to make things work in Cleveland. But now that he has, the team is reaping the rewards of their decision to keep him in town.

Kevin Stefanski already won Coach of the Year back in 2020, and he has emerged as a frontrunner to win the award again this season for leading Cleveland to an 11-5 record despite the fact that they have suffered an absurd amount of injuries along the way. The Browns are rolling right now, and with Stefanski at the helm, it seems like they have a shot to make some serious noise in the playoffs this year.