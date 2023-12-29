David Njoku and the Cleveland Browns aren't done yet

With a win over the New York Jets on Thursday, the Cleveland Browns have officially clinched a playoff spot. After the game, tight end David Njoku stated that while making the playoffs matters a lot to the Browns, the team “isn't done yet.”

“It means everything with all the adversity we've faced,” Njoku said, pertaining to clinching a postseason spot. “We're not done yet. This is a great start, but we've got a lot more to prove,” he added, as per Network 216's Nick Karns.

Njoku tallied a total of 134 receiving yards with six catches in the Browns' Thursday outing. Throughout this season, the 27-year-old currently has a total of 882 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 16 games played.

Cleveland's push through adversity

On the outside, the Browns' 11-5 record looks good, but anyone who has followed the team throughout the season would know the challenges Cleveland had to go through in order to reach where they are.

Throughout the year, the team has been plagued with injuries, one of which includes a season-ending shoulder fracture suffered by starting quarterback Deshaun Watson in November. Other players who are out long-term include running back Nick Chubb, safety Grant Delpit and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo. To make things worse, plenty of other names in their roster are dealing with minor injuries as well.

Despite this, the team continues to persevere, as players who were tasked to step in place of those hurt have heeded the call and played winning football.

And in this latest outing, the Browns showed what perseverance is all about. Behind Joe Flacco and David Njoku, the Browns used a first-half offensive clinic to put the Jets away. Cleveland may be bruised and battered, but they're showing everyone what the mantra “next man up” really means.