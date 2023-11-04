The Arizona Cardinals take on the Cleveland Browns as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Arizona Cardinals (1-7) go on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns (4-3) on Sunday! This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Cardinals-Browns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cardinals have started the season off awful, and it looks like they are headed toward the number one pick in the draft. Josh Dobbs has been the starting quarterback all season, but the Cardinals just traded him to the Minnesota Vikings. With Dobbs gone, the Cardinals will turn to Clayton Tune. Kyler Murray is very close to being back, though. Arizona is also without James Conner for one more game, so Emari Demercado will be the leadback one more time. The Cardinals are playing with a group of backups to win Week 9, but it looks to be the last week of that being the case.

The Browns are 4-3, and they have had some injuries of their own. The biggest injury of them all is Nick Chubb. His Gruesome knee injury led Cleveland to re-sign Kareem Hunt. Hunt leads the team with four touchdowns on the ground, but Jerome Ford is the lead back. Deshaun Watson has also been injured this season, and it looks like he will remain out against the Cardinals. His injury leaves PJ Walker under center. Through eight games this season, Myles Garrett has 8.5 sacks, seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage, and four forced fumbles.

Here are the Cardinals-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Browns Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +11.5 (-112)

Cleveland Browns: -11.5 (-108)

Over: 38.5 (-105)

Under: 38.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Browns Week 9

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Browns do have a good defense, but their offense is lacking. PJ Walker is not very good under center, and as a team, the Browns turn the ball over a decent amount. Walker has thrown five interceptions in three starts himself. Arizona should be able to force a few turnovers in this game. If the Cardinals can cause some problems defensively, they will find a way to cover this spread.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns defense has led the way for them during the season. With Chubb, and Watson out, the Browns struggle to score. Their defense picks up the slack by holding opponents to under 20 points per game. Cleveland has also allowed the least amount of total yards per game this season. Clayton Tune will be making his first start, Demercado is questionable, so the Cardinals are weak on offense. With the Cardinals being short-handed, the Browns have a great chance to hold the Cardinals to a low amount of yards. Doing this will help them cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Browns Prediction & Pick

This has a chance to be an ugly game. The Cardinals are injury-ridden, and the Browns are the same. Both teams have running backs with questionable injury status, and both teams will be using a backup quarterback. That alone makes this game very hard to predict. The spread is large, though. I am not sure the Browns can win this game by more than a touchdown. I will take the Cardinals to cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Browns Prediction & Pick: Cardinals +11.5 (-112), Under 38.5 (-115)