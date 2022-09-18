Kevin Stefanski sounds off on where it went wrong for Browns in Jets WR Corey Davis’ stunning 66-yard TD

One of the main talking points from the Cleveland Browns’ opening two games of the 2022 season has centered on the coverage mishaps within their secondary. Last week, it was Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson who caught the Browns off guard with a 75-yard receiving touchdown. In Week 2, it was New York Jets wideout Corey Davis who ended up fooling multiple Browns defensive backs.

In need of any spark on offense in the fourth quarter, Jets quarterback Joe Flacco connected with Davis for a 66-yard touchdown to trim the Browns’ lead down to six points. No Browns defensive back picked up Davis, as he waltzed on by to score the touchdown with relative ease.

Joe Flacco to Corey Davis for the 76-yard TD!!!! 📺: #NYJvsCLE on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bDdH0uvRfp pic.twitter.com/Ta8AkV7pGB — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

Speaking in his post-game press conference, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked just where it went wrong on Davis’ touchdown reception. Overall, he sees that there were miscommunication issues within the group during the play.

“Obviously, guys not on the same page,” Stefanski said. “It was very, very clear what we were doing. We talked about it on the sideline before everybody went out and talked to the entire defense about what they were about to do, which was try and throw it over our head. We can’t let that happen.

“We have a young football team, and unfortunately, that youth at times has shown up here, and we have to grow up real fast.”

Denzel Ward was among the Browns defensive backs who turned their head around and watched a wide-open Davis walk on by to jumpstart the Jets’ comeback in the game. Stefanski opted against pinpointing the blame on Ward or any other player for the errant play.

“I am not going to get into the specifics,” Stefanski said. “When we do not do our job as one person, it is a reflection of the entire defense.

“We just all have to be on the same page and really just all understand the moment of the game, having awareness of what is going on in the game.”

The Browns will now look to avoid a 1-2 start to the season in their upcoming Week 3 home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.