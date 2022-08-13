Key Browns offensive lineman Nick Harris dealt devastating injury update ahead of 2022 season

The Cleveland Browns received some bad news about center Nick Harris following their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 23-year-old left the game on the Browns’ second offensive play and was carted off of the field.

Harris suffered a knee injury that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said will likely require season-ending surgery. The team is still looking into the situation before that outlook is confirmed, Stefanski said to reporters.

Nick Harris will get a second opinion to confirm the injury and diagnosis! pic.twitter.com/7jBqr5N38p — Browns Nation (@BrownsNationCP) August 13, 2022

Cleveland was relying on Nick Harris to be the replacement for J.C. Tretter. The fifth-round pick from the 2020 draft played in 214 offensive snaps and 99 special-team snaps over the last two seasons. He provided some impressive steadiness on the interior of the trenches in his young career and now might miss what could have been his breakout campaign.

This is a very saddening development for Harris and the Browns, who will have to find a new center. Fortunately for them, they could re-sign Tretter, who is still a free agent. With the season so close, it makes sense to bring back someone who has familiarity with the team.

Ethan Pocic is second on the Browns’ depth chart right now. The 27-year-old spent the last five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, appearing in 57 games and starting in 40 of them. He should be a solid backup option for the Browns but they still should search to bolster their depth.

While the Browns monitor the Deshaun Watson situation, they will also have to find a new keystone for the offensive line.