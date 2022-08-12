NFL expects substantial increase to Browns’ Deshaun Watson suspension

Deshaun Watson made his Cleveland Browns debut on Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This might be the last time that you see Watson in a Browns jersey for a looong time.

The controversial quarterback was initially suspended six games by the NFL’s independent arbitrator judge Sue L. Robinson, but the league is currently appealing that ban in favor of a much longer punishment. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the league have pushed for an indefinite suspension that lasts at least a year, and that could be a real possibility.

“I know they’re going for the full year, but I could see Harvey doubling the suspension to 12 games and going for the $8 million fine or more and the requirement of treatment,” a source told Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson on Friday. “It really falls in line with [Peter] Harvey’s background, with wanting to continue to be associated with the NFL and the public outcry against Watson.”

Another source added that it’s a “slam dunk” that Watson will be banned for the entire 2022 campaign.

Prior to Watson’s Browns’ debut, he, for the first time, apologized to the women he “impacted.”

“I’m truly sorry to all the women that I’ve impacted in this situation,” Watson told CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala before boarding the Browns’ bus. “(There are) decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back.”

Whether Deshaun Watson is being remorseful because he knows a longer suspension is coming or he truly does feel remorse, it’s good to see he’s finally apologizing for his alleged conduct.