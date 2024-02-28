Although he possesses a number of skills and accolades that will cement him as one of the greatest NBA players of all-time, the most notable aspect of LeBron James' legendary career might be his longevity. No one has maintained this level of play at 39 years of age. James' inexplicable evasion of Father Time is largely because of the focus he places on conditioning.
After venting some frustrations about the media's speculation of Bronny James' future, the Akron, Ohio native got back to the grind on Tuesday and worked out with another Cleveland great. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is making a strong impression on the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA.
“IRON SHARPENS IRON!!” James posted on Instagram. “Big Bro & Big Lil Bro getting after it! Giving him the full Blueprint and more! P.S. I know y’all know this already but he’s an ABSOLUTE BEAST!!”
One can only imagine the intensity present during that workout session. There is incentive for both men to keep hitting it hard in the gym, with James determined to be strong for the Lakers' postseason push and Garrett intent on building off his defensive Player of the Year campaign. The Browns will definitely need the 28-year-old to be at full force given all of the uncertainties surrounding their quarterback situation.
Myles Garrett recorded 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, 42 combined tackles and 17 tackles for loss last season. He is Cleveland's most important player and its best hope at once again surviving the daunting AFC North and clinching their second consecutive playoff berth for the first time since 1988-89.
LeBron James looks to use his time with Garrett as motivation for the Lakers' Wednesday night showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers.