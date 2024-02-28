Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason as for the future direction of the franchise. 2023-24 marked somewhat of a lost season for Cleveland, as Watson was forced to sit out the second half of the campaign due to a shoulder injury, and although the Browns were able to make a push to the playoffs on the strength of their defense, that unit was absolutely shredded by rookie quarterback CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs.
Many of the Browns' chances of success going forward rise and fall with the health of Watson, and recently, Cleveland vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry gave an intriguing update about the status of Watson's shoulder injury, which required surgery during the season.
“Deshaun will begin throwing next month,” said Berry, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “He's worked his tail off in terms of his rehab and recovery. He's in a really good place. We're excited for when the spring hits and we can get him back on the field. But he's making really good progress and we're really excited to see that continue.”
When he was healthy, Deshaun Watson wasn't exactly lighting up opposing defenses for the Browns' offense; however, it's safe to say he's probably a more talented option than the Motley crew of quarterbacks that Cleveland relied upon in his absence last year.