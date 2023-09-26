Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James feels his Cleveland Browns are going to destroy the competition. James made his sentiments known on social media after Myles Garrett and the Browns' defense smothered the Tennessee Titans 27-3 in Week 3. The Lakers icon re-posted an Instagram story from CBS Sports saying the Browns have allowed the fewest yards in 24 years through the first three games.

“DOGS all over the field!!!!!!!!!! We get our O flowing, look TF out!” LeBron James wrote in his story.

The Browns have had an on-and-0ff 2023 NFL season. TJ Watt's Pittsburgh Steelers dealt them their only loss on September 19. Watt and fellow pass rusher Alex Highsmith wreaked havoc on the Browns' offense all game long. Their defense prompted Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson to admit it was one of his worst performances in recent memory.

On the flip side, when the Browns are good, they're really good. In Cleveland's two wins, they held the Cincinnati Bengals and Titans to a solitary field goal. The Browns were so good in their Week 1 game against the Bengals, they held quarterback Joe Burrow to just 82 passing yards. Cleveland also got the last laugh on Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase, who called them “elves.”

As LeBron James' Instagram story suggests, Myles Garrett has led the charge for the Browns defense. Garrett's 3.5 sacks on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill prompted Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell to call him “cold-blooded.”

Indeed, Myles Garrett has shown he is a legit perennial Pro Bowler and solid candidate for 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Cleveland will take on Anthony Richardson's Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

If the Browns continue playing the way the way they've been playing, the rest of the NFL should heed LeBron James' warning.