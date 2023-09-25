On Sunday, Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns got back in the win column with a resounding win over the Tennessee Titans. Playing back in front of the Cleveland fans, the Browns' defense, led by Garrett, was dominant, severely limiting the Titans' offense in what eventually became a 27-3 victory.

During the game, fellow Cleveland sports superstar Donovan Mitchell, a shooting guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give Myles Garrett a big shoutout.

Bruh @Flash_Garrett you cold blooded🥶🥶🥶🥶 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 24, 2023

Garrett was indeed cold-blooded on Sunday afternoon against the Titans. The multi-time Pro Bowler recorded an astonishing 3.5 sacks of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to help the Browns get back in the win column. Although the Titan's offensive line is known to be among the weakest units in the NFL, it was still an objectively impressive performance for Garrett and the Browns defense.

The Browns' offense also bounced back after what was a frustrating performance in Week Two against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Deshaun Watson had a strong bounce-back game, completing 27 of 33 pass attempts, good for 289 yards and two touchdowns on the heels of last week's poor performance.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper also had a productive day, hauling in seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown (he also should have had another touchdown that was taken away by an incorrect call from the official).

The Browns will look to make it 3-1 on the young 2023 season when they host the Baltimore Ravens on October 1. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.