Apparently, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb isn't taking Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase seriously.

Chubb reacted in jest to Chase calling the Browns “elves” last week. The former chimed in on the issue in “The Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday.

“Yeah, that was funny…I don't read much into that. I knew our defense would and would take care of it for us,” Nick Chubb said.

Ja”Marr Chase christened the Browns with a new nickname during Bengals' practice on September 7. He made a reference to Cleveland's mascot whose name is Brownie the Elf.

“I don't feel no different. It's just the hooting and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elves, but yeah,” Chase quipped.

Nick Chubb and the Browns rolled over Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals

Unfortunately for the Bengals, Nick Chubb and the Browns had the last laugh. Cleveland took exception to Chase's comment and made Cincinnati pay dearly for it. The Browns' stout defense made the Bengals punt 10 times in 14 possessions.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had the worst game of his four-year NFL career. He completed just 14 of 31 passes for 82 passing yards just two days after finalizing his lucrative five-year, $275 million contract extension.

The Bengals mustered a solitary field goal in the humiliating 24-3 loss to their in-state rivals. The loss dropped Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor to 0-5 against the Browns.

For his part, Nick Chubb ran for 106 yards on 18 carries in the Browns' season-opening win. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson sang Chubb's praises after the game and called him “the best in the world.”

Ja'Marr Chase didn't hide his frustration after the final whistle.

“I'm mad because I called their (butts) elves, and we just lost to some elves. I'm pissed on my part. (Expletive), I'm holding it on me,” Chase said.

Let's see if Ja'Marr Chase will still make fun of the Browns when they collide in the regular-season finale on January 6.