Myles Garrett calls out rookie mysteriously locked in Stefanski’s doghouse

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey is already having trouble staying on the field in just his first year in the NFL. Winfrey is in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s doghouse for disciplinary reasons, and if he is looking for someone to come to his defense, he won’t surely get that from teammate Myles Garrett, who had already expressed his support for Stefanski’s decision.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer:

“I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words,” Garrett said Friday. “We’ve used our voice a couple of times and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro. Kevin took it into his own hands and he felt like that was the right thing to do and I’m behind my coach’s actions totally.”

With Winfrey having been held out of practices heading into Week 2’s game against the New York Jets at home this Sunday, it seems that Myles Garret won’t have the help of the rookie on the field for the said contest. That being said, benching Winfrey might not negatively impact the Browns’ defense at all, considering his poor performance in his NFL regular-season debut. Per Pro Football Focus, Winfrey only got a 59.0 overall rating in his performance in last week’s 26-24 road win over the Carolina Panthers. He was especially rated low in defending against the run.

Myles Garrett is clearly the best player on the Browns’ defense so his words carry much more weight in the locker room. For Winfrey, it’s not too late for him to change his ways and get the favor of Stefanski again.