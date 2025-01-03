As the Cleveland Browns prepare for their season finale on Saturday, the team also prepares to bid farewell to one of its most respected veterans. Safety Rodney McLeod, a key leader on and off the field, will play his final NFL game, and Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has nothing but admiration for his retiring teammate.

Garrett, the cornerstone of the Browns' defense, spoke at length about McLeod’s impact on the team. “He’s been a foundational leader,” Garrett said. “He’s been here, been as steady as possible, and he’s always been right there when we needed him, whether it’s on the field making plays or just being here, being a steady voice for us and never being discouraged.”

McLeod, 33, joined the Browns in 2023 after a storied career that included stints with the (then) St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, and Indianapolis Colts. He brought with him a Super Bowl ring and a wealth of experience, which he eagerly shared with his younger teammates in Cleveland. Known for his football IQ and professionalism, McLeod quickly became a respected voice in the Browns’ locker room.

“He’s seen it all,” Garrett continued. “He’s been a part of it all, and I’m grateful to be around someone who’s been a part of success, understands what it takes, and helps give that time to influence the younger guys who continue to chase after their hopes and dreams.”

McLeod’s journey in the NFL is one of perseverance and dedication. Undrafted out of the University of Virginia (wahoowa!) in 2012, he earned his way onto an NFL roster through grit and determination. Over his 13-year career, McLeod amassed over 700 tackles, 18 interceptions, and countless intangible contributions as a mentor and leader.

In his two seasons with the Browns, McLeod played an essential role as a veteran presence on a defense anchored by stars like Garrett and Denzel Ward. He contributed both on the field, with timely tackles and crucial defensive stops, and off the field, serving as a steadying force for a team navigating the ups and downs of a challenging season.

For McLeod, Saturday’s game represents the culmination of a remarkable career. While his teammates will undoubtedly miss his leadership, Garrett emphasized that McLeod’s influence will endure. “Guys like him leave a lasting legacy,” Garrett said. “It’s not just about what he did on the field; it’s the example he set for all of us.”

As McLeod prepares to step away from the game, the Browns will take the field one last time with a shared goal: to honor a teammate who has given so much to the sport and to those around him. For Myles Garrett and the rest of the Cleveland roster, McLeod’s final game will be a moment of reflection, celebration, and gratitude.