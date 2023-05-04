Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod, according to a Thursday tweet from ESPN Cleveland Browns reporter Jake Trotter.

“Browns have agreed to terms with veteran safety Rodney McLeod,” wrote Trotter.

A former standout at the University of Virginia, McLeod first signed with the then-St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He has 11 years of NFL experience, including six with the Eagles after spending four with St. Louis. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, tackling then-New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks as he tried to hurdle over McLeod in the second quarter.

McLeod played in 17 games and started in 15 for the Colts in 2022, combining for 96 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight pass deflections and two interceptions. He recorded season-highs of nine combined tackles during games against the Washington Commanders in Week 8 and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

The Browns’ defense allowed a completion percentage of 60.7% in 2022, good enough to place fourth in the NFL. Their 6.4 yards per passing attempt put them on par with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. Safeties Grant Delpit and John Johnson III led the team in total tackles with 105 and 101, respectively, while Delpit and cornerback Denzel Ward led the squad with four and three interceptions.

The Browns recently picked up the fifth-year option of left tackle Jedrick Wills, guaranteeing a salary of $14.25 million for 2024 the 23-year-old offensive tackle.

Cleveland drafted UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, adding depth to their quarterback room after finishing the 2022 season with a 62% completion percentage and 6.9 yards per passing attempt.

“This is a great value pick for the Browns getting Dorian Thompson-Robinson at 140,” NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote in a Saturday tweet. “He is the ideal #2 for Cleveland.”