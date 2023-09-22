The Cleveland Browns lost running back Nick Chubb to a devastating knee injury on Monday Night Football. The injury was so gruesome that they didn't not replay the footage. Since, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has taken a lot of heat for making a low tackle on Chubb. However, Brown defensive end Myles Garrett is standing up for Fitzpatrick.

“Minkah didn’t do anything illegal,” Garrett said. “He was playing the game how it’s supposed to be played. It was very unfortunate what happened, Nick getting held up but just having, just planting his foot and the hit and all that. That’s not unlike what corners around the league do. This is something that’s very common,” via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Myles Garrett also talked about how defenders usually have to tackle bigger backs like Chubb and Titans' star Derrick Henry by going low to get them down. Garrett plays Henry and the Titans this weekend.

“The nature of the game is very violent. It’s a bang-bang game and those bigger backs require you to go lower most of the time if you don’t want to get embarrassed. I don’t think that Minkah had any ill will with that tackle. And just like if we go low on Derrick, we’re not trying to hurt him. We’re just trying to win the game. But like I said, the nature of the game is very violent, but that’s the game we play.

And we’re not going to do anything illegal to take Henry down. We’re just going to go after the ball, hit his thigh boards, try to take his legs out and keep the guy safe and healthy. But we’re going to do our best to chop him down as well,” via Cabot.

While unintentional, Nick Chubb will unfortunately miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.