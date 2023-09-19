Fresh off a huge 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Cleveland Browns entered their Week 2 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers with high hopes as they look to start the season with a 2-0 record. Alas, the Browns' excitement for their 2023 season quickly turned into frustration when star running back Nick Chubb appeared to suffer a serious knee injury after a brutal hit early on in the second quarter.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, in particular, was distraught over Chubb's injury, not just because of what it would mean for the Browns' season, but because it would keep one of the team's hardest workers off the field for a considerable period of time.

“It f**king hurts. That's our brother, it's my brother. We've been together for a long time; I mean, it's a blow for the whole team and we don't want his injury to be in vain. We got to push on. That's what he'd want us to do. […] Just got to continue fighting,” Garrett said following the Browns' loss, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Following the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had no good news to share regarding Chubb's injury. Instead, he confirmed the team's worst fears, as Chubb will now proceed to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a “significant” knee injury — making matters worse for an already downtrodden locker room following their 26-22 defeat at the hands of the Steelers.

As it is in life, there's no choice for them but to overcome the setback brought forth by Nick Chubb's unfortunate injury. It's up to Myles Garrett and company now to pick up the slack heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.