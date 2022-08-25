Myles Garrett delivers honest take on potential of a Browns LB

The Cleveland Browns had multiple standout performers on defense in the 2021 season, including linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The Browns’ second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft made the most out of his snaps played last season, which included recording 76 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He also showcased his ability to be a keen defender in coverage, posting a 70.2 passer rating when targeted mark.

Ever since the Browns reconvened for their offseason programs earlier this year, Myles Garrett has been keeping a close watch on the gradual development of Owusu-Koramoah. With what he has seen so far from the second-year linebacker, Garrett believes that the all-around defensive talent can offer more to Cleveland on this side of the ball.

“I think he can be a big time player honestly,” Garrett said during a press conference on Thursday. “He is very well at using his frame. Even though he is a smaller linebacker, I would not say that he plays any smaller just because he is great at throwing the weight around and great at using his hands, and he flies around at such a high speed, he makes up for that lack of power that sometimes you can’t get if you are moving off the ball.

“I think as long as he stays within the frame of the defense and he keeps polishing up those moves, he can be a really great talent for us.”

Garrett has played the role of a mentor to many of the Browns’ potent talents on defense. In Owusu-Koramoah’s case, he much appreciates Garrett for simply being a teacher to him in his opening run in the NFL.

“Everything you see me do, I learned from this guy,” Owusu-Koramoah said on Thursday. “Whether it is the shedding or whether it is on the line or the certain moves that he does, I kind of try to model my game after him.

“He has taught me a lot in reference to hand movement and the fundamentals of the game, whether it is being patient on the run or being patient even some passes where he has to drop back, I learn some stuff from him.”

For now, Garrett and Owusu-Koramoah could each end up playing in multiple pivotal snaps in the Browns’ preseason finale against the Chicago Bears.