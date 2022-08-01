There’s no denying that Myles Garrett has established himself as one of the top defensive ends in the game today. The 26-year-old has been integral to whatever success the Cleveland Browns have achieved over the past couple of seasons, and at this point, the former first overall pick is looking to take his game to the next level.

Camp has just started for the Browns but already, Garrett is looking like he’s a man on a mission. Cleveland defensive line coach Chris Kiffin has shared some insider information regarding Garrett’s offseason progress thus far, and it should put the rest of the NFL on notice.

Kiffin talked up Garrett’s potential to win the Defensive Player of the Year this season. In his mind, Garrett is adamant that the two-time All-Pro DE is due to get some DPOY votes this year (via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com):

“I absolutely see (defensive player of the year) in his future,’’ Kiffin said. “I think he does, too. With him I know it’s only day seven, day six of camp, he’s been locked in more so than I’ve ever seen. He’s out early to everything. He’s really taken the next step, as far as in our defensive line room being the leader. “Obviously, he does that for the team, but he knows that room is his now. He had some older guys when he first got in there. . . . Obviously, the talent continues to keep getting better year to year, so there’s no reason he can’t. His time will come, and hopefully it’s this year.’’

For what it’s worth, Garrett did not receive a single Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022. This is in spite of the fact that he shattered the Browns franchise record for most sacks in a single season with 16.

Myles Garrett has himself already declared his goal of winning the DPOY this coming campaign, and at this point, it would be foolish to put this beyond him.