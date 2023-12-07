Jaguars offensive coordinator, Press Taylor, couldn't help but compare the Browns superstar, Myles Garrett, to The Hulk.

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars which should be a fun matchup. Both teams have questionable quarterback situations right now due to injuries, but both rosters have a ton of talent. One talented player is Myles Garrett who is receiving high praise from the Jaguars offensive coordinator.

Leading up to Sunday's contest, Press Taylor couldn't help but be amazed by Garrett, according to Jaguars team reporter, Justin W. Lewis. Taylor was so impressed that he compared the Browns' superstar to The Hulk.

“Jaguars OC Press Taylor on Browns DE Myles Garrett: ‘He's a freak show. He looks like the Hulk…' Said they've seen his basketball highlights & what he can do on the field.”

Garrett is quite the athletic specimen. The dude is a behemoth of a human being. He's bigger than nearly everyone else on the field and can do things nobody his size should be doing. The Browns have a certified stud of a defensive end, as he wreaks havoc in every game.

Myles Garrett continues to be a beast, as he's had another stellar year. This season, the Browns' star has recorded 32 total tackles (12 for a loss), 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He is currently on pace to have a career high in sacks, as he's just four away from breaking his personal best.

The Hulk, AKA Myles Garrett, should be a problem for the Jaguars. Jacksonville is going to need a creative game plan to keep him at bay. If they don't, then the Browns defense is going to create chaos and keep the team in it. Tune into this matchup on Sunday, December 10.