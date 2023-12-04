Myles Garrett's confidence in the Browns remain high even after Cleveland's loss to the Rams on the road in Week 13.

The Cleveland Browns are not having a good time of late. They are on a two-game losing skid after losing to the Los Angeles Rams, 36-19, on the road on Sunday. But despite Cleveland's recent struggle, star pass rusher Myles Garrett remains confident in his team's chances to make the NFL playoffs.

#Browns Myles Garrett said he still feels good about this team and its playoff chances. pic.twitter.com/bQ1lpbL3gw — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 4, 2023

The score of the Rams game suggests that the Browns got thoroughly outclassed by Los Angeles, but Cleveland looked much more competitive in that contest than what the result says.

Quarterback Joe Flacco was solid for the most part of the contest even though that was just his first start in Browns uniform. going 23-for-44 for 254 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception. With more practice, Flacco can be expected to be better going forward for the Browns, who also lost to the Denver Broncos in Mile High City in Week 12.

Garrett must also know that the Browns' defense needs to bounce back right away after letting Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford slice through Cleveland's stop unit for 279 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Browns' D was not able to record an interception or a sack.

At the moment, the Browns carry a 7-5 record, still good enough to be in the playoff picture in the AFC.

The Browns can boost their chances to make the postseason with a seemingly favorable schedule ahead of them. Their last five games in the regular season feature the likes of the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals. Up next for Cleveland is a home date with the Jacksonville Jaguars.