Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney get promising update for Browns’ Week 8

The Cleveland Browns received a pair of encouraging injury updates on Saturday. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney reportedly practiced, per Zac Jackson. Jackson also reports that their official game statuses for the Browns’ Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals will be revealed later in the day.

The Browns need Garrett and Clowney on the field. Cleveland is 28th in points surrendered per game on the season. Additionally, Cleveland is just 19th in sacks. That statistic is fairly shocking given the presence of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. The Browns have dropped 4 consecutive games heading into Monday. They were most recently defeated 23-20 by the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North divisional contest.

The Browns are hoping to upset Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Bengals’ offensive line is known for their struggles, so the Browns best hope of winning will be by pressuring Joe Burrow. And that obviously begins with players like Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

Myles Garret, despite missing a game after getting in a car accident earlier this season, still has recorded 6 sacks in 2022. He’s added 20 total tackles and is considered to be one of the best defenders in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Jadeveon Clowney has posted 1.5 sacks to go along with 10 total tackles in only 4 games. The Browns have missed his production for nearly half the season.

Cleveland’s chances of upsetting the Bengals will increase if both Garrett and Clowney are available. And based on this latest report, they are expected to suit up for this important Browns-Bengals Monday Night Football clash.