Myles Garrett became the latest to crack an NFL script joke. The Cleveland Browns star, who suffered an injury during the Pro Bowl, posted an update on his dislocated toe while cracking a joke in the process in a post on his Twitter account.

In the Twitter post, Myles Garrett said “Me reading the Pro Bowl script. Appreciate everyone checking in, we are all good over here. Go Browns.”

Well done, Myles Garrett. The Browns star joined the chorus of NFL players cracking jokes about the league being “scripted”, posting an angry-looking picture of himself intended to be his reaction to reading a potential Pro Bowl script, which would be informing him he’d be leaving the flag football game with an injury.

It’s unfortunate that the Browns star suffered an injury in the non-contact Pro Bowl game, but he is at least making light of the situation with a joke.

Fortunately, he is able to as the situation is not a serious one. Garrett informed his fans that he is “all good over here.”

The Browns star did have X-rays on his toe, which came back negative.

In even better news, Myles Garrett’s toe was popped back into place and he is facing a “short recovery time”, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Not only is it great news for Garrett and the Browns, but also the NFL, who was clearly hoping that the non-contact Pro Bowl would prevent injuries.

Myles Garrett, 27, can now focus his attention on beginning his offseason preparations.

The Browns star will be hard-pressed to put up 16 sacks for a third straight year in 2023, though it’s hard to doubt him, given his track record in the league.