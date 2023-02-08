Even NFL stars like Derwin James were left stunned by the trade the Brooklyn Nets made that sent point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. During the Pro Bowl, James along with other NFL players shared with each other on the sidelines their surprise that Irving got traded to the Mavs.

NFL players live reaction to the Kyrie Irving trade to the Dallas Mavericks from the Pro-Bowl "Why didn't he go the Lakers?"pic.twitter.com/vBL1hCVmeI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2023

The Los Angeles Chargers safety also openly wondered why the Los Angeles Lakers missed on acquiring Irving. “Why didn’t he go the Lakers?,” Derwin James said.

Derwin James can still hope for the Lakers to make a blockbuster trade, with the NBA trade deadline about to hit on Thursday.

Well, that’s just how business goes in the NBA. The NFL has also come up with wild trades in the past, but most people would agree that the NBA is the king when it comes to cooking up shocking trades, just like what the Nets and the Mavs came up with together. Irving was traded by the Nets along with veteran banger Markie Morris for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and future picks.

Derwin James earned the third trip of his career to the Pro Bowl this season (and second in a row) after yet another excellent regular season performance. In 2022, James played 14 games and collected two interceptions while getting a 75.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

As for James and the Chargers, the team’s front office can perhaps try to pull off a “Kyrie Irving” in the offseason in order to strengthen their roster.

James signed a four-year extension deal with the Chargers in 2022 worth $76.532 million.