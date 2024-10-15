Whenever Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett makes his way to the golf course, he will be challenging Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg.

During an interview with Boardroom Talks, Garrett praised Wahlberg's work ethic. He promised that he will eventually go after him whenever he hits the links. The two are both equity partners of Municipal Sports Gear, so Garrett has gotten to know Wahlberg.

“He works his behind off like he has nothing,” praised Garrett. “That's how we should all carry ourselves. Also, my man loves golf. If anyone didn't know, he is obsessed and competitive as hell. Once I get into the golf game, he'll be the first guy I go after.”

Myles Garrett's career as a Cleveland Brown

Since being selected as the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has become one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. He had a dominant collegiate career at Texas A&M, racking up 32.5 sacks and 48.5 tackles for loss in his three years.

Throughout his career, Garrett has racked up 92.5 sacks. He has also forced 19 fumbles in his career, recovering five, in his 106 games as a pro.

He is coming off an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023. Garrett had 42 tackles, 14 sacks, and four forced fumbles during the season. Garrett has also been named to five Pro Bowls and five All-Pros (three First-team, two Second-team) in his young career.

So far in 2024, Garrett has racked up four sacks and two forced fumbles. The Browns are off to a disappointing start to 2024 with a 1-5 record. They are getting ready for a divisional showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Who is Mark Wahlberg?

Mark Wahlberg is an Oscar-nominated actor who first gained fame for his part in Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. As a group, they released two studio albums, Music for the People and You Gotta Believe.

He made his movie acting debut in 1994, appearing in Renaissance Man. Wahlberg subsequently starred in The Basketball Diaries, Fear, and Traveller.

His breakthrough came when he starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights, playing adult film star Dirk Diggler. He would go on to become a leading man in the likes of Planet of the Apes, The Italian Job, and Invincible.

The 2000s were filled with major roles for Wahlberg. He starred in Martin Scorsese's The Departed alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson. He also starred in Shooter and The Happening.

Throughout the 2010s, Wahlberg took on a variety of roles. He appeared in comedies, such as Ted, and dramas like The Fighter. Wahlberg also appeared in the blockbuster Transformers franchise as Cade Yeager in Age of Extinction and The Last Knight.

Recently, Wahlberg has taken on more family-friendly roles. These include the Daddy's Home series, Instant Family, Spenser Confidential, Uncharted, The Family Plan, Arthur the King, and The Union.

He also starred in the faith-based Father Stu as the title role. Wahlberg will reunite with his Father Stu co-star Mel Gibson for Flight Risk, which Gibson directed. Wahlberg plays a hitman and pilot who attempts to take out an informant (played by Topher Grace).