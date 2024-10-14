Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett has been banged up this season. But that did not stop him from spilling some truth about city legend LeBron James.

Garrett joined the Klutch Sports Agency in May 2022. The group was founded by Rich Paul who is closely affiliated with James, and Garrett opened up about how James' incredible work ethic inspired him, via Boardroom Talks. Garrett has bested King James in certain workouts.

“Whenever we did landmines, or squats or stuff like that, he's an older man, I'm not going to let an older man beat me whether it's doing weights, push-ups,” Garrett said. “I'm going to do a couple more – more weights, more reps, whatever it is, I can't let the elder statesman get me.”

The star defensive end dished on how he would feel if they ever had to suit up with or against James.

“Don't tell my organization this but how can you pass up the chance to play with one of the greatest basketball players of all time.”

James began his career in Cleveland and played 11 seasons with the Cavaliers. He was also a coveted football recruit in high school at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary. Hopefully, Cleveland fans and Los Angeles Lakers fans won't be too tough on James for not defeating one of the NFL's best athletes.

How Myles Garrett and the Browns fared in Week 6

The Browns fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, 20-16. In the loss, starting running back Jerome Ford was knocked out with a hamstring injury. While Cleveland couldn't execute much offensively, Garrett and the defense did a great job containing Saquon Barkley in the Eagles' backfield. The powerful running back was held to 18 carries for 47 yards and no touchdowns. Garrett recorded four tackles (two for a loss), despite the Eagles escaping with a 20-16 win.

Garrett and the Browns dropped to 1-5 on the year, and face their AFC North foe, the Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 7.