Myles Garrett not happy with Browns fans booing at end of loss to Jets

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is taking offense over the fact that a lot of fans booed them late in the contest against the New York Jets even though things were not over yet.

The Browns suffered a devastating 31-30 loss to the Jets–allowing New York to come from behind and win after leading 30-17 off a Nick Chubb touchdown with just two minutes left in the game. Cleveland basically collapsed, with a Jacoby Brissett turnover after Ashtyn Davis picked off his pass sealing the deal for them.

It was a totally disappointing display for the home team, so fans were naturally frustrated with the turn of events. Nonetheless, Garrett is not happy that the Cleveland faithful actually lost faith when they needed it most.

“We don’t want to see this stadium, this crowd give up on us this early,” Garrett said of the boos, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

This doesn’t mean Myles Garrett is blaming the fans for the loss, though. He’s well aware that the Browns have no one to blame but themselves. Besides, head coach Kevin Stefanski could have also managed the clock better since they could have run out the majority of the time remaining at that point before Chubb made the final touchdown for Cleveland.

“I think every man in that locker room should (point the finger at themselves), coaches included,” Garrett added.

It is a huge learning experience for the Browns. Hopefully, they won’t be repeating the same mistakes the next time out. As for the home fans, they can definitely try to have more confidence on the team.