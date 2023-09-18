The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet on Monday Night Football, one of the most epic rivalries in NFL history. Ahead of their clash, Myles Garrett had massive praise for reigning Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt.

Via Cleveland.com:

“T.J. finds a way to win,” Garrett said Saturday after practice. “He’s a dog. He always has those second-effort plays. He can win inside, outside. He’s strong, he’s fast. He doesn’t look as strong as he is, but the way he long-arms guys or the way he finds a way to fight through a double or single, it’s really impressive and I have a lot of respect for his game and him.

“I always look forward to doing my best out there at Pittsburgh and it’s just fun knowing that on the other end I have someone who’s of a similar caliber trying to do their best as well.”

Garrett says he always looks forward to playing in Pittsburgh because he knows there's a guy on the other side with a similar skill set. After all, these two are among the hardest-hitting defenders in the league.

Myles Garrett and the Browns have just one win in their last three meetings with Pittsburgh. Their last victory on the road against them came in 2021 in a high-scoring 48-37 affair. Garrett will be looking to help Cleveland grab another W after upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals last week, but he'll also be hoping Watt doesn't beat up his quarterback Deshaun Watson too much, or else it could be a long night.