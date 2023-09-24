Myles Garrett absolutely dominated the Tennessee Titans in the Cleveland Browns’ Week 3 27-3 win. The pass rusher also rubbed it into the opposition by making a mockery of the Titans trying to block him. After the game, Garrett talked about how his Browns defense is playing with swagger right now.

Garrett had a dominant day in the Browns' Week 3 beat down against the Titans. The leaders of the Browns defense, a unit that held the Titans to just a field goal, has five tackles, three for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and five quarterback hits on the day.

At one point, it got so bad for the Titans that Garrett was going in motion (on defense!) just to watch the tight ends flip sides to help block him. The moment was so ridiculous that the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast (hosted by ex-Titans Taylor Lewan and Will Compton) tweeted, “Myles Garrett had the Titans in HELL all day. He was trolling them so bad here.”

Myles Garrett had the Titans in HELL all day. He was trolling them so bad here pic.twitter.com/dogotA8oWE — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 24, 2023

“We got a lot of guys with a lot of swagger,” Myles Garrett said about the Browns defense after the game.

The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro gave a lot of credit for this swagger to new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who joined the team this offseason, saying the DC is “someone who is going to nurture that [swagger] and bring it out of them. You couldn’t ask for a better match.”

Garrett and his Cleveland counterparts will have their work cut out for them next week, as the Browns host their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.