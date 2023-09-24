The Tenessee Titans had a disappointing 27-3 blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 3, and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel detailed what led to the poor performance on Sunday.

“That's a good football team, give them credit,” Mike Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of Titans.com. “Much, much better than we were today. Coaching, playing, the whole bit. And we contributed to that. You know, there were some things, obviously that we did that effected that. They beat us today in every area.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mike Vrabel's Titans produced just 94 yards of offense against the Browns and held the ball for 21:31 compared to the Browns' 38:29. Vrabel spoke about what the Titans will have to do to improve on this performance for next week.

“We'll get back to work, and we'll figure out what we need to do, and how to do it,” Vrabel said, via Wyatt.

Perhaps the most frustrating moment of the game was before halftime. The Titans were in scoring range and down 13-3 with no timeouts. Ryan Tannehill was then sacked by Myles Garrett, and there was not enough time to spike the ball or get the field goal team out. So instead of at least cutting it to a one-score game, the Titans went into the break down 10.

The Titans are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 4. Although Ryan Tannehill and the offense did not look bad in their Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, it has not been pretty for two out of the three games so far this season. They will have to improve on that to be competitive in the AFC South.