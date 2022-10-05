Myles Garrett takes major step toward Browns return from injuries suffered in car crash

Myles Garrett received a positive update as he works his way back after suffering minor injuries in a car crash last week. The Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end is expected to practice, per Zac Jackson.

“We’ll see how it goes, but he’ll be out there,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Myles Garrett was surprisingly listed as questionable last week following the car accident. Almost everyone expected him to miss a significant amount of time following the incident, but he is already back to practicing. Garrett said he was just grateful to be alive last week.

“Grateful to be here,” Garrett said. “With what I saw right after, the pictures, it was a he*l of an event. Grateful that… not only that I’m alive but I was able to have so much of my family and support system that was around me. Just to keep me locked in and keep me focused on taking it day-by-day.”

The Browns obviously don’t want to rush Myles Garrett’s return after a car accident. But they also need him back as soon as possible. Cleveland is 2-2 after suffering a disappointing 3-point loss in Atlanta against the Falcons in Week 4. The Browns are looking to rebound against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

It goes without saying, but their odds of jumping back into the win column will see a major increase if Myles Garrett is on the field. For now, the Browns will monitor his status at practice and make a final decision on him later in the week.