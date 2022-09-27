The severity of Browns star Myles Garrett’s injuries sustained in car accident, revealed

Cleveland Browns fans were likely fearing the worst when they heard the news that star defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident. While it’s certainly not an ideal situation by any means, the severity of Garrett’s injuries was revealed on Tuesday. Given the circumstances and what could have happened, Garrett is a very fortunate man. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network has the details.

Myles Garrett was released from the hospital Monday night and underwent another battery of tests today. It's not yet clear when he'll be back on the field. Given the circumstances, though, it appears he dodged a major bullet. https://t.co/F4xGpdVLRS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2022

Per Pelissero, Myles Garrett sustained a shoulder sprain and a biceps strain, as well as lacerations, in the car accident. Garrett was released from the hospital on Monday night- and the Browns star underwent more tests on Tuesday.

Garrett’s status for Week 4 is to be determined, though it seems like it could have been a whole lot worse for the All-Pro pass rusher.

In a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the following, “First- and most importantly- we are thankful that Myles, his passenger, and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday.”

The Browns said that team doctors will evaluate his status for the game against the Atlanta Falcons throughout the week.

Garrett was reportedly driving back from practice on Monday afternoon with a female in the passenger seat when his car veered off the right side of the road, with the vehicle flipping multiple times before stopping.

The Browns star and his passenger were transported to the hospital. Authorities are investigating the rash, but it’s believed that Garrett swerved to avoid an animal, with the car “overcorrecting” on the wet road.

Whether Myles Garret takes the field for the Browns or not this week, the most important thing is that he- and everyone else involved in the car accident- is ok.