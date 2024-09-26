The Cleveland Browns lost to the New York Giants 21-15 during their Week 3 matchup on Sunday, owing partly to a career game from rookie Malik Nabers, who had eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. One of these touchdowns was a grab on the sideline, over the defender, catching a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones. Moreover, this touchdown was so electric that even Browns defensive end Myles Garrett praised Malik Nabers for his effort.

This compliment was caught on video and spread on social media, which received over a million views. Catch Garrett calling Nabers a “bad boy” on video, courtesy of Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 3: Browns vs. Giants

Meanwhile, the Giants' victory helped put head coach Brian Daboll out of the hot seat for a while, at least until the next loss puts him back there. The struggling team's Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders sparked some calls to fire Daboll, which turned heated quickly.

Still, Daniel Jones' 24 completions in 34 passes, for 236 yards, along with Nabers' efforts, kept the Giants on top despite the Browns rallying from a 21-7 deficit.

“I have a lot of trust in him going up and getting the ball,” the quarterback said, via a report by Tom Withers for the Associated Press. Jones connected with the rookie wideout twice in the first half, building a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Moreover, besides getting Myles Garrett's respect, Malik Nabers made NFL history in the win, too, becoming the first player in NFL history to get at least 20 receptions and three touchdown catches in his first three games.

Outlook

On the other hand, Deshaun Watson gave the Browns three chances to steal the game in the fourth quarter, but the Giants stopped them twice on downs, and the Browns lost a fumble, sealing the loss.

Moreover, just as their Week 2 loss prompted calls for the Giants to fire Brian Daboll, this Week 3 loss prompted calls for the Browns to bench Watson.

Against the Giants, he finished 21 of 37 passing for 196 yards with two touchdowns. He also took eight sacks, owing partly to the loss of three offensive linemen to injuries.

While posting an 89.5 passer rating, Watson also took accountability for his errors on the field that cost them the game.

“There are throws that I missed, that we could have capitalized on, so all this is a team effort,” the Browns quarterback said, via Daniel Oyefusi for ESPN. “[The Giants] switched up the gameplan. We were expecting pressure, but as much as they brought it… you have to prepare for the worst.”

Still, while the Browns want to move on from this loss and prepare for their Week 4 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL has started investigating another lawsuit against Watson. The lawsuit, filed Monday, accused the play-caller of sexual assault and battery.

The team will have to get itself together sooner or later, and it must start with Deshaun Watson.