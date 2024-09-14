Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's NFL season is on a rocky start on and off the gridiron. After finishing Week 1's 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys 24-for-45 with 169 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, ESPN's Dan Graziano put Watson was put on Jameis Winston notice, alluding to the Browns' backup quarterback as rumors spread that Winston's name could be called sooner rather than later. Then, news revealed a woman accusing Watson of sexually assaulting her in 2020 is set to meet with NFL investigators over a new lawsuit filed by a woman referred to as Jane Doe. Beyond Watson's rumors over losing QB1 status, the league will investigate.

However, the Browns are confident Watson, who denied the latest accusations, will bounce back on the field in Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per The Athletic's Mark Puleo.

“While there is an understanding Week 1 rust is real, there is also a strong belief in the building that Watson can rediscover his on-field magic,” Puleo said. “There have been no discussions about benching Watson in favor of one of the backups, Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson.”

It's still early for the Browns to pull the plug on their starting quarterback. Despite the off-field issues, which can undoubtedly be a distraction for most QBs, Cleveland would be doing a disservice to Watson by benching him after one regular season game.

Deshaun Watson accuser set to interview with NFL after latest accusations

After a massage therapist filed a civil lawsuit against the starting quarterback during his time with the Houston Texans in 2021, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's latest accuser, referred to as Jane Doe in her lawsuit, alleges Watson sexually assaulted her in 2020. The accuser's attorney, Tony Buzbee, says the two will meet with NFL investigators in the next couple of weeks and released the following statement to NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, per Mike Florio.

“We knew this case was the most serious and egregious case brought against Watson to date, and our client, who is rightly traumatized by these events, wanted to attempt a private resolution,” read the statement in part, referring to Buzbee's assertion that his office had attempted to reach out to Waston's attorney Rusty Hardin for the last ten months.

“With regards to whether Deshaun Watson ‘knows who that woman is,' I hope that's his defense. He is well aware of what he did. This case is strong, and now that we have filed, we will pursue it with vigor,” Buzbee wrote later in the statement.

After restructuring his five-year, $230 million contract before the 2024 NFL season, the Browns remain heavily invested in the seven-year veteran's development.