The New York Giants took down the Cleveland Browns 21-15 in their Week 3 matchup on Sunday, but the highlight for the winning team is Malik Nabers making NFL history through a completely bonkers achievement. The rookie's unbelievable record-setting performance has put him in rare territory and with other star NFL players.

Nabers is the “first player in NFL history with at least 20 receptions and three touchdown catches in his first three career games,” as reported by Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 3: Giants vs. Browns

In the Giants' win, Malik Nabers also tied Anquan Boldin's 23 receptions in 2003 for “the second-most receptions by a player in in his first three games in NFL history,” Schefter added. “Only Puka Nacua with 30 last season had more.”

Against the Browns, the former LSU Tigers star wideout had 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches and 12 targets.

The rookie is also the “youngest wide receiver in NFL history with two touchdown receptions in a game, surpassing Mike Evans, who did it at 21 years and 73 days old on Nov. 2, 2014,” Schefter said. Nabers is 21 years and 56 days old.

“The kid's special. He's showing you week in and week out he's special,” Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns told the press, via a report from Jordan Raanan for ESPN.com.

In the young NFL season, the former No. 6 overall draft pick has 23 catches for 271 yards, scoring three touchdowns. The Browns game was an impressive bounce-back after a drop that cost them the game against the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

“Just hard work. [Coach Brian Daboll cooking up]. Dabs cooking up a lot of plays for me,” Nabers said in the same ESPN report. “Offense trusting me to get that done. Putting a lot of targets on my back to get the ball in my hands it shows how much we want to be an explosive offense. I'm just a key factor in that offense.”

The (1-2) Giants look to ride Nabers' performance into Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys (1-2). Moreover, look for the rookie to continue his high-end play against Dak Prescott's Cowboys.