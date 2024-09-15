The New York Giants fell to 0-2 with their 21-18 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and after the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll had a tense exchange with a reporter who asked if he was concerned about his job security.

“Daboll got his first direct question about his job security,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic said. “He was asked if he's concerned about his job if the results don't change. Daboll said, ‘I've done this for a long time. My focus is on the football team.' He then directed a long glare at the reporter.”

Another reporter said the exchange was more tense than Duggan described.

“‘Long glare' is one way to word it,” Connor Hughes of SNY said. “‘Appeared to strongly consider leaping over the podium & throwing hands' another. As testy of a moment I can recall between two.”

Daboll will be questioned for the Giants not having a backup kicker elevated from the practice squad even though Graham Gano was added to the injury report with a groin on Friday. Graham Gano was active but then injured his hamstring on the opening kickoff, and he missed the rest of the game. That caused the Giants to have punter Jamie Gillan attempt an extra point on the first touchdown and miss. Then Daboll opted to go for two on the other Giants touchdowns, and they missed both times.

Brian Daboll's outlook with Giants after loss to Commanders

After a frustrating 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, the Giants and Daboll desperately needed a win over a Commanders team that they have beaten many times in recent years. Instead, the Giants fell to 0-2 with the schedule getting significantly harder.

Next week, the Giants will go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. That is a talented defense that could give New York's offense trouble. After that, it is a Thursday Night Football home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Following that game, the Giants will face the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers before facing the Commanders again.

Daboll will need to pull off some upsets to prevent himself from being on the hot seat at season's end.