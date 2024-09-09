The hobbling Cleveland Browns couldn’t match up against Dallas, even though star defensive end Myles Garrett tried to fire up the fans before the game. However, Garrett expressed his vocal viewpoint about the fans’ book after the embarrassing loss to the Cowboys, according to a post on X by Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette.

“If we’re not playing well, they have the right to boo,” Garrett said. “If we’re kicking ass, they have the right to cheer. It’s their privilege. They come in, they pay to see us do well and we didn’t.”

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett said team needs to be better

“We gotta put on better performances if we expect them to support us in full force,” Garrett said. “We gotta be better, and that’s all I know.”

Despite the 33-17 final score and Garrett’s assessment, the Browns had some successful moments on defense. The Browns sacked Cowboys QB Dak Prescott three times.

Also, they held Prescott to 179 yards passing and forced 13 incomplete passes in 32 attempts. The Browns also allowed only one touchdown pass by Prescott. And the Browns held up against Dallas’ rushing attack, surrendering only 102 yards on 25 attempts.

However, Dallas was able to get into scoring position throughout the game, scoring two touchdowns and four field goals in addition to returning a punt for a touchdown. On the initial possession of the game defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson broke through the Cowboys offensive line sacked Prescott. The defense held the Cowboys to a three-and-out, and WR Jaelon Darden's 28-yard punt return set the Browns offense up in Cowboys territory.

The Browns drove down the field and Dustin Hopkins delivered a 51-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Browns, it took quite a while to get more positive results.

Newly minted NFL commentator Tom Brady said the loss isn’t a red flag for the Browns, according to beaconjournal.com.

“By no means is this season over for Cleveland,” new Fox color analyst Tom Brady said. “There's a lot of football left. They need to get some of their guys back.”