The Cleveland Browns are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. Cleveland's offensive line may be in some trouble, though.

“#Browns LT Jedrick Wills (knee) is out for Sunday's game vs. the #Cowboys, while RT Jack Conklin (knee) is going to be questionable. There's a chance Cleveland will go with a rotation at left tackle, but that will be decided in the next day,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team wrote Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

Wills' absence will unquestionably hurt the Browns' offensive line. He has spent four years in Cleveland and played an impactful role during that time.

Conklin, meanwhile, was limited to only one game played in 2023. The Browns offensive lineman was ruled out for the '23 campaign following Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL and MCL.

Conklin was removed from the PUP list in late August and appeared to be on track to play in Week 1 of 2024. Now, though, his status is in question. The Browns are hoping to have the 30-year-old available with Wills set to miss the game.

Browns set for immediate challenge with Cowboys clash

The Cowboys have struggled in the postseason in recent years. With that being said, they have been a respectable regular season team. Dallas has high expectations for the 2024 season, so the Browns will face an immense challenge at home in Week 1.

Deshaun Watson's performance will be especially important to monitor. He was once regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Between injuries and underperformance, though, the Browns' trade for Watson has not gone according to plan. The veteran QB can change that narrative with a bounce back 2024 campaign.

Of course, finding success in Week 1 may prove to be difficult given Cleveland's offensive line concerns. Earning a victory against the Cowboys will not be an easy task for the Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM EST on Sunday.