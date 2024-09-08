The Cleveland Browns are ready to get the 2024 season started on a high note. After finishing the 2023 season with 11 wins and a playoff berth, the Browns are looking to go to the next level with a healthy Deshaun Watson. Now the Browns have a chance to get an impressive Week 1 victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett showed up on Sunday to the Municipal Lot tailgate in Cleveland to fire up fans, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Garrett thanked all of the fans for their support of the Browns.

It is no mystery why Browns fans love Garrett. He is somehow still an underrated pass rusher in the NFL. Garrett thrived in Jim Schwartz's defense in 2023, logging 42 total tackles and 14 sacks.

Myles Garrett's superpower might be his consistency. He has not had a season below 10 sacks since his rookie year, when he had seven.

Garrett will be in hot pursuit of Dak Prescott on Sunday afternoon. Prescott signed a historic four-year, $240 million contract extension earlier on Sunday morning.

Former NFL QB Tom Brady makes broadcaster debut with Browns vs. Cowboys game

Tom Brady will make his much-anticipated FOX broadcaster debut on Sunday in Cleveland.

Brady will call the Browns vs. Cowboys game with Kevin Burkhardt, effectively replacing the excellent Greg Olsen on FOX's top commentary team.

Ahead of the game, FOX ran a commercial featuring Tom Brady. The commercial features highlights of Brady's deep connection to football and directly addresses critiques of Brady's decision to retire from the NFL for a broadcasting career.

Brady's alter egos from his college and professional career talk to him throughout the commercial.

“They don't understand that you live and breathe for football,” Brady says in the commercial. “Because you're Tom Freakin' Brady, and our football journey isn't even close to done.”

Tom Brady signed a record-breaking $375 million contract with FOX Sports in 2022. The contract lasts 10 years and makes Brady a top FOX analyst.

NFL fans are anxious to see how well Brady performs as an announcer for NFL games. They won't have to wait much longer to get their first taste.