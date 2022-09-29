Browns star Myles Garrett’s outlook for Week 4 after post-car crash return to practice facility

There is now growing optimism regarding Myles Garrett’s availability for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 4 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Garrett made his return to the Browns’ practice facility on Thursday just three days after suffering a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, and minor laceration injuries after being involved in a one-car crash on Monday. The veteran defensive end did not come away from the incident with any life-threatening injuries, as he was released from the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital later that day.

Garrett had spent the past few days resting at home, as he was ruled out from featuring in practice on Wednesday. And on Thursday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski once again felt that it was best to sideline him from the team’s scheduled practice session on the day.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods did note on Thursday that there is “a chance” Garrett will play against the Falcons, although the decision will ultimately be based on “what the medical staff says.”

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II touched base with Garrett on Thursday, and as he revealed during his press conference on the day, the pass rusher’s demeanor was positive.

“He looked happy just to be able to see us all again,” Newsome said. “I just told him, ‘I love you. I am glad you are here.’ We will definitely be there for him, whatever he needs, and can’t wait for him to get back healthy.”

For now, all eyes now turn to whether Garrett will be cleared to return to practice on Friday ahead of the Browns’ clash with the Falcons.