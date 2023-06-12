The Cleveland Browns' logo reveal saw mixed reactions from fans on Twitter.

Here is a general scope of responses:

I will not be buying any of this apparel https://t.co/T5k346gnqg — Jimmy Buckets #1 Fan (@ericj_d) June 12, 2023

Ew. Definitely won’t be buying anything with that garbage on it. What an absolute Whiff here. They got a free logo and it still sucks! https://t.co/WkQpWfDpxw — Drew Rucker (@cavsfan1player) June 12, 2023

The logo will see the Browns depart from their previous orange logo and show a dog with spikes on its collar.

A press release said the logo was created by Houston Mark.

“The thing I really wanted to focus on was the fans and the relationship they have with the team,” Mark said. “…There was a lot of stuff in there I wanted to incorporate because there's so much history to Browns fandom in particular. It was really important for me to honor and respect the history of the fanbase, the championships and the pride that comes with being a fan.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

more than meets the eye 🧐🦴 pic.twitter.com/iwJ7i1kN6a — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 12, 2023

Cleveland is looking to parlay its new look into a playoff appearance. The Browns have finished 8-9 and 7-10, respectively, since they won 11 games in 2020 and advanced to the divisional round.

Cleveland will have to compete for a postseason spot with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are one of the AFC's top teams. Cincinnati advanced to the AFC Championship game for the second straight year in 2022.

Sportskeeda predicts the Browns will go 8-9 in 2023. Here's why:

“Still missing a few pieces needed to compete, the Browns will finish their 2023 season 8-9 and bottom of the AFC North after losing some close divisional games.”

Last month, the Browns reportedly restructured Watson's contract and freed $36 million in cap space. They signed former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, former Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill and Houston Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, among others. They also re-signed center Ethan Pocic to a three-year contract.