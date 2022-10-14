A few months after the Deshaun Watson saga was seemingly resolved, a new case surfaced against the Cleveland Browns star. On Wednesday, a new plaintiff filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the QB. This new case brings the number of accusers of Watson to 25, a number that seems absolutely insane.

The new lawsuit against Deshaun Watson have fans asking how this impacts his suspension. As many of you know, the Browns QB is still suspended for at least five more games due to an investigation by the NFL. Well, the league has responded by saying that Watson will remain suspended… but they will monitor the new case and see what happens next. (via Daryl Ruiter)

“Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.”

From NFL re: latest Deshaun Watson lawsuit "Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy." — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 14, 2022

Deshaun Watson was suspended by the NFL for 11 games after violating the Personal Conduct Policy by the league. This suspension came well after the Browns traded for the star quarterback in the offseason. As a result, the team had to start the season without their prized acquisition in Watson. It put the team in a rather peculiar spot to start the team.

Give credit to the Browns, though, for sticking it out despite the absence of Deshaun Watson. They have not won pretty, and they’ve looked atrocious at times. However, they are still fighting every game, giving them a chance to win it every single time. We’ll see if they’ll be forced to play without Watson for longer.